Repeated attacks were carried out to destroy Awami League: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina Sunday asked her partymen to work for a well-organised party and achieve people’s confidence and trust so that no attack or conspiracy can destroy the party as it is like a phoenix bird which rises from the ashes of the burnt.

No attack or conspiracy can ruin the Awami League if the party is strengthened and it gets the full support of the masses, she said.

She made the remarks while presiding over a mammoth public rally held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital marking the 75th founding anniversary of the AL.

The prime minister reminded her partymen that attempts were made time and again to destroy the AL. “Despite repeated attacks to destroy the Awami League, none can harm the party as it is the organisation of mass people,” she said.

Referring to the attempt to ruin the AL in 2007 by forming the king’s party, she said, “They failed in doing so as the grassroots people and dedicated leaders and activists are the main strength of the Awami League.”