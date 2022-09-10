India would help restore democracy as it helped gain independence: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul also claimed that prime minister Sheikh Hasina could not achieve anything tangible from her recent four-day India tour as India is no longer happy with Awami League (AL).

Criticising the government for what he termed as repressive acts and failure to deliver, the BNP leader said the government cannot be allowed to stay in power any longer.

“They (AL) don’t want time from the people of Bangladesh. They went to our neighbouring country India and sought more time and measures from their so that they can stay in power for one more term. I would like to say with absolute certainty that no one can do anything here without the support and love of the people of Bangladesh,” Fakhrul said.