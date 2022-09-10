India would help restore democracy as it helped gain independence: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul also claimed that prime minister Sheikh Hasina could not achieve anything tangible from her recent four-day India tour as India is no longer happy with Awami League (AL).
Criticising the government for what he termed as repressive acts and failure to deliver, the BNP leader said the government cannot be allowed to stay in power any longer.
“They (AL) don’t want time from the people of Bangladesh. They went to our neighbouring country India and sought more time and measures from their so that they can stay in power for one more term. I would like to say with absolute certainty that no one can do anything here without the support and love of the people of Bangladesh,” Fakhrul said.
The BNP Dhaka south city unit’s Motijheel, Paltan and Shahjahanpur zone organised the rally in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, protesting the increase in prices of essentials, fuel and transport fares and the killing of three leaders of its associate bodies.
Fakhrul said their party wants to maintain friendship with all countries, including India: “We think that India is a friendly country to us.”
He said they hoped that the prime minister would take steps to resolve the outstanding issues with India, including the sharing of waters of the Teesta and other common rivers and stopping border killings and reducing the trade gap during her visit.
“They (PM and AL) also expected that India would give them everything, but it didn’t happen as India is also not happy with them.”
He alleged that the current government has ruined the country’s economy by indulging in ‘widespread plundering and corruption’.
Referring to a report by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), he said, Tk75,000 crores were siphoned off abroad from Bangladesh last year.
“They’re indulging in mega corruption in the name of mega projects. They’re looting from every project, but not doing anything for the common people. Most of the banks’ funds have now been depleted. So, our backs are pushed against the walls. We must wake up to remove this regime,” the BNP leader said.
Stating that Awami League has long been in power by force, he said a strong unity of people is now mandatory to restore democracy and establish a government ‘of the people’ by ousting the current regime.