Who has called you for dialogue: Quader to BNP

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the next general elections will be held as per the constitution in due time.

“Whether BNP will take part in the elections is their own business, but the next elections will be held in due time according to the constitution,” he said.

Quader, also ruling Awami League general secretary, expressed this opinion while addressing a discussion held at party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka marking the Jail killing Day.