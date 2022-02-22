Whoever joins the EC, will invariably be like Huda: Fakhrul

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader went on to say that they (the Awami League government) have disrupted the election system. There is nothing left. He said, now they will form an election commission of their ilk so that they can win the election. They have formed a search committee for the purpose and even enacted a law. All this is to pull the wool over the public's eyes."
Mirza Fakhrul Islam said that the immediate past chief election commissioner KM Huda must be put on trial for destroying Bangladesh's election system and snatching away people's voting rights. He must be put in the dock for this."
The BNP secretary general continued, "The farmer Shafi Uddin has departed. Many Shafi Uddins are departing every day. We do not know or hear about them. The entire state system is being destroyed. We ourselves realise that if this government stays much longer, the very existence of the state will be at stake. They are destroying our constitution in a planned manner. They have destroyed the bureaucracy and the administrative system. They have completely politicised the judiciary."
"Before the elections they come up with a lot of appealing words. They say they will give us rice for ten taka per kg, give farmers fertiliser for free, give everyone jobs. The people thought that perhaps there will be change and some even voted for the boat. But," he added, "very soon they realised this was all a sham."
The protest meeting was presided over by the president of Krishak Dal, Hasan Zafir Tuhin.