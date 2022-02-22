Whoever joins the EC, will invariably be like Huda: Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general continued, "The farmer Shafi Uddin has departed. Many Shafi Uddins are departing every day. We do not know or hear about them. The entire state system is being destroyed. We ourselves realise that if this government stays much longer, the very existence of the state will be at stake. They are destroying our constitution in a planned manner. They have destroyed the bureaucracy and the administrative system. They have completely politicised the judiciary."

"Before the elections they come up with a lot of appealing words. They say they will give us rice for ten taka per kg, give farmers fertiliser for free, give everyone jobs. The people thought that perhaps there will be change and some even voted for the boat. But," he added, "very soon they realised this was all a sham."

The protest meeting was presided over by the president of Krishak Dal, Hasan Zafir Tuhin.