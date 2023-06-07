BNP not giving importance to AL leader Amu’s remark on dialogue: Fakhrul

BNP is not giving importance to Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu’s remark on dialogue to resolve political deadlock over the next general election, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he also said ruling party leaders’ contradictory comments on the talks with BNP have also manifested how the government has now become unnerved.

"I don't want to give importance to this issue. I don't even want to talk about it," the BNP secretary general said as journalists sought his comment on Amu’s comment on the dialogue.

As some journalists approached Fakhrul for his comment on the issue later in the afternoon, he said he did not know whether Amu has been made the official spokesperson of Awami League. “Why should we give importance to his statement? I don't want to make any comment on it.”