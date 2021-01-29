Why doesn’t Mahbub Talukder resign: Zafrullah

Terming the election commission as a ‘serial killer’, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury has urged election commissioner Mahbub Talukder to resign.
“He (Mahbub) has said good things, but why he doesn’t resign? What’s the point of remaining in this commission? I urge him to create an example by stepping down,” Zafrullah said while speaking at a view exchange meeting at press conference at National Press Club
EC Mahbub on Wednesday said that the Chattogram city corporation election held on the same day was a model of election irregularities.
Zafrullah said this election commission is a serial killer. It is not acceptable that a serial killer roams around openly. They should be removed from power and brought to book.
Referring to allegations of irregularities and misconduct against EC brought by 42 eminent citizens, Zafrullah said those citizens have clearly shown that the EC not only killed democracy, but is also beset with corruption.
Zafrullah said that constitution is as holy as scripture because it upholds our rights to vote.
“Why should we vote? We have to bring a government to power which would establish democracy and good governance,” he added.
He also alleged that the government aids and abets this election commission.
Zafrullah also alleged that the government is not elected and formed by bureaucrats and police.
Urging the people to wage a movement, Zafrullah said, “We must to take to the street unitedly .”
The view exchange meeting, organised to demand annulment of the system of registration of political parties, was attended among others by Biplobi Workers Party’s general secretary Saiful Haque, Gonoshasthaya’s media advisor Jahangir Alam and Bangladesh Ganamukti Party’s general secretary Abdul Momen.