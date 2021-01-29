Why doesn’t Mahbub Talukder resign: Zafrullah

Zafrullah said this election commission is a serial killer. It is not acceptable that a serial killer roams around openly. They should be removed from power and brought to book.

Referring to allegations of irregularities and misconduct against EC brought by 42 eminent citizens, Zafrullah said those citizens have clearly shown that the EC not only killed democracy, but is also beset with corruption.

Zafrullah said that constitution is as holy as scripture because it upholds our rights to vote.

“Why should we vote? We have to bring a government to power which would establish democracy and good governance,” he added.