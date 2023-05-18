Pro-govt Islamic parties form new alliance

Islamic parties leaning towards the ruling Awami League, have formed a new alliance – Liberal Islami Jote. So far the number of the alliance members is six. None of the parties have registration with the election commission (EC).
Eight more parties will join the alliance, said the top leaders of the political entity. They said they would formally make an announcement in this regard on 29 May.
The parties are Bangladesh Supreme Party, Bangladesh Islami Oikyajote, Krishak Sramik Party, Ashekane Aulia Parishad, Bangladesh Ulema Mashayekh and Bangladesh Islamic Democratic League.
Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq’s granddaughter Farzana Huq has been leading the Krishak Sramik Party. All the other five parties are known as ‘Tarikatpanthi’ Islami parties. Since 2008, they are known as allies of Awami League or the AL-led Grand Alliance.
The chairman of the new alliance is Maizbhandar Pir Syed Saifuddin Ahammad. Another faction of Maizbhandar is known as Tariqat Federation, which is registered with the EC and a component of the AL-led 14-party alliance. Tariqat Federation’s president is Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandary is an MP. Nazibul Bashar’s nephew Saifuddin Ahammad has formed the new party following family feud.
Executive chairman of the new alliance is Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury, who is the chairman of Bangladesh Islami Oikyajote. His party was a component of the AL-led grand alliance. Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury is known as a pro-government leader. The top leaders of the remaining four parties are the co-chairmen of the alliance.
It was said from the alliance that after five years’ discussion with the like-minded parties the decision to form the entity was finalised at the office of Bangladesh Supreme Party on 16 May. Discussion is ongoing with another eight parties. The leaders of the parties confirmed that they would join the alliance before 29 May.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury said the alliance has been formed based on the spirit of liberation war and Islam. This alliance that believes in communal harmony and practice of democracy will be a platform of Tariqat and Qawmi alems and people with modern education.
In response to the question of why there is no registered party in the alliance, Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury said some of the parties will get registration in the future. Besides, there are registered parties among the parties that they discussed with.
Sources said the government has been trying to ensure the participation of pro-government Islami and other smaller parties in the upcoming (12th) parliamentary elections.
The participation of the parties will be increased if de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) opts not to contest the election.
Islamic Front Bangladesh that has registration with the election commission was discussing the join the alliance but it has distanced itself from the process.
Speaking to Prothom Alo the party’s chairman Bahadur Shah Mujaddedi said the organisational condition of most of the members of the alliance is not in good shape. That’s why he did not join the alliance. But his party is now preparing to compete in all 300 constituencies in the next parliamentary election, he added.