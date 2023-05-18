Pro-govt Islamic parties form new alliance

Islamic parties leaning towards the ruling Awami League, have formed a new alliance – Liberal Islami Jote. So far the number of the alliance members is six. None of the parties have registration with the election commission (EC).

Eight more parties will join the alliance, said the top leaders of the political entity. They said they would formally make an announcement in this regard on 29 May.

The parties are Bangladesh Supreme Party, Bangladesh Islami Oikyajote, Krishak Sramik Party, Ashekane Aulia Parishad, Bangladesh Ulema Mashayekh and Bangladesh Islamic Democratic League.