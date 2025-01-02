Nothing to be upset if new party is formed: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday said there is nothing to be upset about emergence of any new political party as this is a democratic practice.

“BNP will welcome any democratic initiative for the interest of the state and politics. If required, any new political party can be formed. There is nothing to be upset about it,” he said while virtually addressing a discussion organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) marking its 46th founding anniversary.

The discussion was held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium in the capital's Ramna area Wednesday afternoon.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir joined the event as the special guest.

Tarique Rahman said BNP has been favouring the practice of multi-party democracy and difference of opinions in all situations since its inception.

“BNP's perspective in this regard is very transparent. The people will accept or reject a political party; they will give that verdict through elections. However, those who are afraid of facing the verdict of the people's court or have other intentions are spreading various misleading information about the election,” he said.