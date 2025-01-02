Nothing to be upset if new party is formed: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday said there is nothing to be upset about emergence of any new political party as this is a democratic practice.
“BNP will welcome any democratic initiative for the interest of the state and politics. If required, any new political party can be formed. There is nothing to be upset about it,” he said while virtually addressing a discussion organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) marking its 46th founding anniversary.
The discussion was held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium in the capital's Ramna area Wednesday afternoon.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir joined the event as the special guest.
Tarique Rahman said BNP has been favouring the practice of multi-party democracy and difference of opinions in all situations since its inception.
“BNP's perspective in this regard is very transparent. The people will accept or reject a political party; they will give that verdict through elections. However, those who are afraid of facing the verdict of the people's court or have other intentions are spreading various misleading information about the election,” he said.
BNP acting chairman urged the democracy loving people not to lose their patience and get prepared mentally for the election.
“Have faith that the Election Commission will fulfill its assigned responsibilities properly,” he said.
Addressing the party leaders and workers, he said, “Do not be misled by propaganda. Rather, be vigilant. Do not involve yourself in any work that gives anyone an opportunity to spread propaganda. Keep yourself in the trust of the people. Try your best to keep the trust of the people,” he said.
Recalling the supreme sacrifice made by Chhatra Dal activists in the July uprising, Tarique Rahman hoped the students and youth will take a stand in favour of a more advanced state system by reforming existing rules and regulations of the state, politics, and government.
“It is natural that the young people of the country will play a role in changing the society. This is the characteristic of youth,” he said.
Warning the leaders and activists not to take hasty decisions, Tarique Rahman said, “We all have to be careful that a situation does not arise in which the aspirations of the mass uprising are destroyed due to any hasty decision.”
He urged leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal to stay alert and vigilant saying it is necessary to remember that the role of students and youth in particular is immense in building a safe and self-reliant Bangladesh for future generations.
Regarding the reform programme, BNP acting chairman said some quarters are raising questions whether reform or election. BNP as well as all patriotic political parties and people consider this to be an ill-motivated argument, he said.
“BNP believes both reforms and elections are necessary for qualitative changes in the state, politics and political parties. Reforms are an inevitable continuous process to make the existing system a time-befitting one. Similarly, elections are the most important and effective way to give a sustainable and institutional form to the democratic system,” he noted.
“The opportunity that the people get to exercise their right to vote through elections ensures the political power of the state and the people.”
Tarique Rahman said BNP believes that unless the political and economic empowerment of the people in the state is ensured, nothing, be it democracy, human rights or institutional reforms and is ultimately sustainable.
He said the interim government has undertaken reform programmes in several important areas. Reform initiatives are definitely needed; he said adding daily grievances of the people should not be ignored.
He underscored the need for breaking the market syndicate created during the dictatorial regime to bring the prices of goods within the purchasing capacity of the people.
Tarique Rahman said BNP doesn’t want failure of the current government, founded on the blood of hundreds of martyrs.
“BNP, as a pro-people political party, continues to support this government,” he said.
Wishing Chhatra Dal leaders and workers on the organisation’s 46th anniversary, Tarique Rahman urged them to remember that students are the driving force in building a knowledge-based state so that they must be aware of the state and politics.
Noting that students first and main goal should be study, study and study, he urged the Chhatra Dal activists to keep them involved in public welfare activities along with education.