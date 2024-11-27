Indian media reports over slain lawyer were false
CA Press Wing Facts called false some Indian media reports over slain Chattogram lawyer Saiful Islam Alif claiming that he was representing Chinmoy Krishna Das.
In a Facebook post yesterday, it said some Indian media are claiming that lawyer Saiful Islam Alif, who was brutally murdered in Chattogram, was representing Chinmoy Krishna Das but the claim was false and was being spread with malafide intention.
"The vakalatnama produced by Chinmoy Krishna Das to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court has shown that advocate Subasish Sharma is his lawyer. We request everyone to refrain from any provocative, false report," the post read.