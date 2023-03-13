BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP leaders' speeches and statements proved their involvement in recent attack on Ahmadiyya community in Panchgarh.

"BNP leaders' speeches and statements proved their involvement in recent attack on Panchgarh Ahmadiyya community," he said in a media statement condemning the traditional lies and misleading speeches of BNP leaders including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The minister said BNP became desperate to grab state power and is inciting communalism in terrorist way failing in the democratic movement.

He said, "Their (BNP) responsible leaders took online platforms to spread provocative statements and specially, the Panchagarh incident were pushed into violence by spreading rumors through their different facebook pages and IDs".