Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader remain AL’s president, secy

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been reelected Awami League president and Obaidul Quader retains the general secretary post in Awami League’s 22nd national council.

The prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been elected in the post for 10th time and Obaidul Quader has been elected for the third consecutive term.

Around seven thousand delegates of the party reelected the president and general secretary of the party. The two leaders would then form 81-member central committee.

The first session kicked off in Suhrawardy Udyan in the morning and continued till 12:45pm. In the second session, the names of president and secretary were proposed through the election commission formed to conduct the council.

AL advisory committee’s member Yousuf Hossain Humayun is leading a three-member election commission formed to oversee this year’s council election. Other members of the EC are—prime minister’s adviser Moshiur Rahman and advisory committee member Sahabuddin Chuppu.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 22nd national council by hoisting the national flag and releasing pigeons and balloons at 10.30am at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan, amid tight security.

