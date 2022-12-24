Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader remain AL’s president, secy

The first session kicked off in Suhrawardy Udyan in the morning and continued till 12:45pm. In the second session, the names of president and secretary were proposed through the election commission formed to conduct the council.
AL advisory committee’s member Yousuf Hossain Humayun is leading a three-member election commission formed to oversee this year’s council election. Other members of the EC are—prime minister’s adviser Moshiur Rahman and advisory committee member Sahabuddin Chuppu.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 22nd national council by hoisting the national flag and releasing pigeons and balloons at 10.30am at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan, amid tight security.