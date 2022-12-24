Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader remain AL’s president, secy

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been reelected Awami League president and Obaidul Quader retains the general secretary post in Awami League’s 22nd national council.

The prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been elected in the post for 10th time and Obaidul Quader has been elected for the third consecutive term.

Around seven thousand delegates of the party reelected the president and general secretary of the party. The two leaders would then form 81-member central committee.