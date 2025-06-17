Consensus Commission
Jamaat skips meeting for dissatisfaction over Yunus-Tarique meeting
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami did not participate in the second round of unfinished discussions between political parties and the National Consensus Commission on Tuesday. However, the BNP and other parties did join the talks.
Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, the nayeb-e-ameer of Jamaat who usually leads the Jamaat delegation in consensus commission meetings, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo. The meeting began around 11:45 am at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.
According to a source within the commission, Jamaat had informed in advance that it would not attend, citing its dissatisfaction with the recent joint statement following a meeting in London between chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman. Jamaat believes they were ignored through the joint statement.
However, the commission requested Jamaat to join the meeting, even two hours after it had begun. On 3 June, the Jamaat delegation joined the talks in the afternoon session, due to a press conference of the party.
Today, the discussion was joined by representatives of BNP, NCP, Islami Andolan, Nagorik Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganosamhati Andolan and other political parties.
Attending the discussion on behalf of the national consensus commission are Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, Safar Raj Hossain, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Iftekharuzzaman and others.