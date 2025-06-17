Jamaat skips meeting for dissatisfaction over Yunus-Tarique meeting

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami did not participate in the second round of unfinished discussions between political parties and the National Consensus Commission on Tuesday. However, the BNP and other parties did join the talks.

Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, the nayeb-e-ameer of Jamaat who usually leads the Jamaat delegation in consensus commission meetings, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo. The meeting began around 11:45 am at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.