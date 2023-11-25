Police obstruct musical procession seeking voting rights

However, when the procession reached IEB in Ramna area, police blocked their way. Then at the face of the police obstruction, the musical procession ended right in front of the IEB.

Writer and researcher Rakhal Raha said, “We had been holding programmes with the demand of voting rights and freedom of expression for quite a few days.”

“With the same demand, we were carrying out a musical procession from Shahbagh to Noor Hossain Chattar today (Friday), as part of our pronounced programme. But, police obstructed the procession in front of the IEB,” he added.