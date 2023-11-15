Police stop Islami Andolan’s procession against election schedule

Earlier, the Islamist party held a rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque around 3:30 pm. Later, they brought out the procession and marched towards the election commission building.

The police blocked their way at Shantinagar, setting up barbed wire barriers there. The protesters attempted to remove the barriers from the road, but eventually called the programme off through a brief rally.

Syed Mosaddek Billah Al Madani, joint secretary general of Islami Andolan, announced a demonstration programme at the district-level on Thursday, protesting the election schedule.