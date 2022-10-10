Politics

Jailed Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders unable to sit for exams

Dhaka University
Three incarcerated leaders of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad cannot sit for their final examinations (honors second and third year).

They were arrested in two cases filed over a clash between the organisation and ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League.

BCL reportedly attacked Chhatra Odhikar Parishad’s rally marking third death anniversary of BUET student Abrar Fahad in Dhaka University’s TSC area on Friday.

The students who missed the examinations are  Chhatra Odhikar Parishad’s former vice president of Dhaka College unit Mohammad Rakib and former assistant organising secretary Yousuf Hossain and Shaheed Suhrawardy Government College unit’s joint secretary Abu Md Kawsar.

Rakib is a student of physics department and Kawsar of political science department while Yousuf is a third year student of economics department.

Bail hearing of 24 leaders-activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad would be held on Tuesday. The organisation’s leaders hope they would be granted bail.

DU examination controller’s office sources and organisation leaders said final examination of Dhaka College’s chemistry-7241 course was held today, but Rakib could not sit for the exam as he is in jail. He has three more examinations on 13, 16 and 20 November respectively.

Examination in political science-205 course took place in Suhrawardy College today, but Kawsar could not attend it. He has other examinations on 16, 20, 24 and 27 October. Dhaka College’s economics-232207 course examination would be held on 12 October, Yousuf would not be able to appear in the exam if he does not secure bail by then.

Gono Odhikar Parishad joint convener and the party’s media coordinator Abu Hanif told Prothom Alo, “Rakib, Kawsar and Yousuf are all regular students. Rakib and Kawsar could not sit for examinations as they were arrested illogically. They are losing one academic year. It is uncertain whether Yousuf could appear in the exam scheduled to be held on Wednesday.”

At least 15 leaders-activist of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were injured while BCL men attacked their rally on Friday. BCL men swoop on them again while they went to Dhaka Medical College for taking treatment there. Later, police detained Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders-activists from the DMCH.

BCL leaders Nazim Uddin and Aminur Rahman on Friday night filed two cases against 25 Chhatra Odhikar Parishad men and other 140-150 unidentified persons.

Shahbagh police showed the detained men arrested in the cases and the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court sent the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activists to jail.

