Jailed Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders unable to sit for exams

Three incarcerated leaders of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad cannot sit for their final examinations (honors second and third year).

They were arrested in two cases filed over a clash between the organisation and ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League.

BCL reportedly attacked Chhatra Odhikar Parishad’s rally marking third death anniversary of BUET student Abrar Fahad in Dhaka University’s TSC area on Friday.

The students who missed the examinations are Chhatra Odhikar Parishad’s former vice president of Dhaka College unit Mohammad Rakib and former assistant organising secretary Yousuf Hossain and Shaheed Suhrawardy Government College unit’s joint secretary Abu Md Kawsar.

Rakib is a student of physics department and Kawsar of political science department while Yousuf is a third year student of economics department.