BNP’s movement not to succeed: Abdur Razzaque

The government has been successful in running the state while leaders and activists of Awami League on the streets, and that is why the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will not be successful by waging a movement, said AL presidium member Mohammad Abdur Razzaque on Monday.
Abdur Razzaque, who is also the agriculture minister, made these remarks while addressing a discussion and doa mahfil on the National Mourning Day on the Uttara Friends Club ground in Dhaka.
The minister also said Awami League has showed outstanding success in governing the state under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and taken the country to a new height globally with unprecedented development in all sectors. Likewise, leaders and activists of Awami League, who were organised, have succeeded on streets. As a result, BNP will never become successful by waging a movement, he added.
Mentioning the past movements of BNP, Abdur Razzaque said BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami want to foil the election; they want to create anarchy and instability through mayhem like they did in 2014, but Awami League leaders and activists will resist them.
Ziaur Rhaman and Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad came to power illegally and they amended constitution to legalise their terms, all must remain alert so that no evil and unconstitutional force can come to power anymore, he added.
Claiming Ziaur Rahman was involved in the 15 August killing, the minister said persons who were directly involved in the 15 August killing have been tried, but it is necessary to unveil the mask of the persons who were behind it.
It is necessary to form a commission or investigate the 15 August event through a legal framework. Had the mask of the perpetrators been revealed, Ziaur Rhaman would be punished too, he remarked.