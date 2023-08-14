BNP’s movement not to succeed: Abdur Razzaque

The government has been successful in running the state while leaders and activists of Awami League on the streets, and that is why the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will not be successful by waging a movement, said AL presidium member Mohammad Abdur Razzaque on Monday.

Abdur Razzaque, who is also the agriculture minister, made these remarks while addressing a discussion and doa mahfil on the National Mourning Day on the Uttara Friends Club ground in Dhaka.