BNP to face 'political death' in polls: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today described BNP's road march as its "funeral procession" and said the party's backward journey began with this programme.

"BNP's mass-uprising has failed. Where is their shouting? Where is their mass-upsurge? Now their funeral procession begins, not road march. They will be defeated in this way in movement and in next elections. They will face their political death in the polls," he said.

Quader was addressing a rally in protest against BNP's "terrorism and anarchy" in front of Amin Market at Ajampur, Uttara in the capital. AL's Dhaka City North unit arranged the rally. Winter clothes were also distributed among cold-hit people in the programme.