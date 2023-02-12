BNP has no interest, JaPa welcomes next president Shahabuddin

Opposition BNP has no interest on who is going to be the next president of the country while the main opposition in parliament Jatiya Party has welcomed Mohammad Shahabuddin who is set to become the 22nd president of the country.

Awami League nominated Shahabuddin is going to be the next president as no other candidate filed nomination for the top post of the state.

JaPa chairman GM Quader said Shahabuddin is a long time acquainted to him and a patriotic person.

“I congratulate him from my heart. I know him for a long time. He is a good person. I hope he would discharge the duty with sincerity for betterment of the country and the nation,” GM Quader told Prothom Alo when asked about AL nominated candidate.