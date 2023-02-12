Politics

BNP has no interest, JaPa welcomes next president Shahabuddin

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Opposition BNP has no interest on who is going to be the next president of the country while the main opposition in parliament Jatiya Party has welcomed Mohammad Shahabuddin who is set to become the 22nd president of the country.

Awami League nominated Shahabuddin is going to be the next president as no other candidate filed nomination for the top post of the state.  

JaPa chairman GM Quader said Shahabuddin is a long time acquainted to him and a patriotic person.

 “I congratulate him from my heart. I know him for a long time. He is a good person. I hope he would discharge the duty with sincerity for betterment of the country and the nation,” GM Quader told Prothom Alo when asked about AL nominated candidate.

Meanwhile, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said they are not interested about who is going to be the president.

Awami League has clung to power using force and that’s why BNP has no interest whom they are making president, said the BNP leader.

“BNP has questions over Awami League reign and the legitimacy of the current parliament. That's why we don’t have any interest on whom Awami League is making president candidate,” Amir Khasru told Prothom Alo today.

He said Awami League remains in power through a controversial election in 2018 and clings to power forcefully.

Proving all the speculation and predictions wrong, Awami League on Sunday nominated former Anti-Corruption Commission member Mohammad Shahbuddin for the post of president of the country.

There were widespread speculations about the presidential election ahead of the upcoming general elections. However, the decision of nominating Shahbuddin came as a surprise. 

