Reserved seats for women: New faces likely in Awami League

Awami League is likely to get 35-40 new members of parliament (MPs) from the reserved seats for woman in the 12th parliament and one or two of the MPs from reserved seats for woman may make it to the cabinet.

Leaders of Mohila Awami League, as well as women leaders of Awami League’s associated bodies and other professional bodies are visiting the party’s Dhanmondi office in the capital and submitting their bio-data to party leaders.

Other than the 300 seats, there are 50 reserved seats for women. Awami League has 223 seats in the parliament, followed by independent lawmakers – a total 62 including 58 lawmakers who are leaders and supporters of Awami League.

Party sources said Awami League is trying to field the party candidates on behalf of the independent lawmakers and the matter will be made certain. The prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina invited all independent lawmakers to Ganbhaban on Sunday and the matter is likely to be discussed there.

With the inclusion of the independent lawmakers’ share on the reserved seats for women, this time the number of Awami League’s MPs will increase to more or less 47. Awami League had a total of 43 lawmakers on the reserved seats for women in the 11th parliament.