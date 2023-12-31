Sylhet-6: AL leaders begin electioneering for Shamsher Mobin

This has clarified the Awami League leaders’ stance against the party nominated candidate. AL chose former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid as its candidate for the constituency.

The local AL leaders, including Golapganj upazila parishad chairman and district AL member Manzur Shafi Chowdhury alias Elim, sought vote for ‘golden fibre’, the electoral symbol of Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury in the upcoming elections from Chowmuhani area in Golapganj pourashava at around 12:30 pm.

After running the campaign in several areas, they organised a brief wayside rally at Kadamtali point, where Manzur Shafi Chowdhury spoke as the chief guest. The rally was presided over by Sadek Ahmed, general secretary of the pourashava’s ward no. 8.