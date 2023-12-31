Sylhet-6: AL leaders begin electioneering for Shamsher Mobin

Despite having party nominated candidates for the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections from Sylhet-6 constituency (Beanibazar and Golapganj), several important leaders of local Awami League Sunday started electioneering for Trinomul BNP chairman Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury.
Though no important leaders were campaigning for Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury of Trinomul BNP, known as king’s party, before, some leaders and activists of the governing party were working in his favour.
This has clarified the Awami League leaders’ stance against the party nominated candidate. AL chose former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid as its candidate for the constituency.
The local AL leaders, including Golapganj upazila parishad chairman and district AL member Manzur Shafi Chowdhury alias Elim, sought vote for ‘golden fibre’, the electoral symbol of Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury in the upcoming elections from Chowmuhani area in Golapganj pourashava at around 12:30 pm.
After running the campaign in several areas, they organised a brief wayside rally at Kadamtali point, where Manzur Shafi Chowdhury spoke as the chief guest. The rally was presided over by Sadek Ahmed, general secretary of the pourashava’s ward no. 8.
Golapganj municipality Awami League general secretary Md Ruhel Ahmed spoke as the special guest.
All of them urged the voters to cast vote for the ‘golden fibre’ candidate for the greater interests of the country and the nation and to ensure expected level of development in Sylhet-6 constituency.
Manzur Shafi Chowdhury spoke as the chief guest at another rally in Ghaghua village of the upazila at around 7:00 pm. Later, he took part in the campaign in Dhaka Dakkhin area in favour of ‘golden fibre’.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Manzur Shafi Chowdhury said, “We have been campaigning for Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury for the interests of the country and the nation. Besides, he (Shamsher) is a distinguished person of my upazila. The expected level of development has not been done in Sylhet-6. This is another reason for my campaigning for him.”
However, a source of the Awami League confirmed Prothom Alo that the party top brass asked several important leaders of Sylhet-6 constituency to campaign for Shamsher Mobin Chowhury. Many other party leaders will start campaigning for him in a day or two, the source added.