Opposition out to destabilise politics amid crisis: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the parliament that the opposition parties are trying to create political instability in the country, taking advantage of the ongoing economic crisis.

“When the country is in a transition period (crisis), I’ve not seen such concern among those who are in our opposition. Rather I’ve seen that they are trying how to create a political instability, taking its advantage. Is it fair to do that?” she said.

PM Sheikh Hasina made this remark while replying to a supplementary question from Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque (Kishoreganj-3) if the government would take any initiative for a unity among all political parties to face the existing economic crisis.

She said the opposition parties should demonstrate patriotism when the country faces difficulties. Why are they not doing it? she asked.