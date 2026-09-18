Islamist politics requires explicit recognition of popular sovereignty: Ali Riaz

To practice Islamist politics in Bangladesh, one must first contribute to building a democratic state and explicitly recognise popular sovereignty, stated Ali Riaz, Distinguished Professor at Illinois State University in the United States.

Professor Ali Riaz made these remarks on Friday morning while joining virtually the publication ceremony of the book titled “Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami: Its History and Politics”, authored by the late Barrister Abdur Razzaq, a former leader of Jamaat-e-Islami.