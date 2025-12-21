BNP steps up election preparations across the country

The BNP has begun full-scale preparations for campaigning in the upcoming 13th national parliamentary elections. As part of this, the party held consultations and workshops with its candidates across 272 constituencies, which concluded yesterday, Saturday.

For constituencies where candidates have not yet been announced, lists of potential nominees are being prepared. In Bagerhat district, candidacies for four constituencies are largely finalised, with the initially nominated candidates participating in yesterday’s workshop.

According to responsible BNP sources, two prominent leaders from the Hindu community are being nominated in two Bagerhat constituencies. They are Kapil Krishna Mandal, secretary general of the World Hindu Council and general secretary of the Matua Society Unity Alliance, for Bagerhat-1, and Somnath De, president of the Bangladesh wing of the World Hindu Council, for Bagerhat-4.