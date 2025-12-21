BNP steps up election preparations across the country
The BNP has begun full-scale preparations for campaigning in the upcoming 13th national parliamentary elections. As part of this, the party held consultations and workshops with its candidates across 272 constituencies, which concluded yesterday, Saturday.
For constituencies where candidates have not yet been announced, lists of potential nominees are being prepared. In Bagerhat district, candidacies for four constituencies are largely finalised, with the initially nominated candidates participating in yesterday’s workshop.
According to responsible BNP sources, two prominent leaders from the Hindu community are being nominated in two Bagerhat constituencies. They are Kapil Krishna Mandal, secretary general of the World Hindu Council and general secretary of the Matua Society Unity Alliance, for Bagerhat-1, and Somnath De, president of the Bangladesh wing of the World Hindu Council, for Bagerhat-4.
According to senior BNP leaders, a press conference will be held in the coming two to three days to formally announce seat-sharing with allies. Where agreements are reached, BNP’s candidates will withdraw, and the allies will contest under their own symbols.
It is noteworthy that Somnath De, the BNP candidate for Bagerhat-4, was a Jatiya Party candidate in 2014 and later joined the Awami League in 2019. After resigning from the Awami League on 29 August, following political changes on 5 August, 2024, he will now contest as a BNP candidate.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammad Zakir Hossain, a district BNP leader and Supreme Court lawyer, is being nominated in Bagerhat-2 (Sadar and Kachua). In Chattogram-4, Aslam Chowdhury will replace Kazi Salauddin as the party’s nominee.
During the three-phase workshop with party candidates, detailed discussions were held on campaign strategies and governance frameworks. In particular, candidates were instructed on implementing BNP’s declared “31-Point Plan” and the public-focused “8-Point Plan” directly to voters’ doorsteps.
As part of the electoral manifesto, candidates were briefed on ensuring citizen services digitally under “Family Card,” “Health Card,” and “Agriculture Card” programmes.
BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, joined virtually from London as the chief guest on the concluding day of the workshop. Addressing the candidates, he said, “I want to see everyone nominated under the Sheaf of Paddy symbol elected as Members of Parliament. I will be waiting with flower garlands. There is no alternative but victory for everyone under the Sheaf of Paddy.”
To ensure organised, constituency-based election day management, BNP collected detailed information from candidates. According to a source who requested anonymity, for each constituency, data on one election agent, two trainers capable of training polling agents, and one social media manager (including photo, WhatsApp number, and address) was collected.
Shahadat Hossain Selim, BNP’s candidate for Laxmipur-1, told Prothom Alo that the workshop clearly explained everything from nomination form collection and submission to what a candidate must do on election day. “It was much needed,” he said.
Advisors Mahdi Amin and Ziauddin Haider, Media Cell Chief Moudud Hossain Alomgir, and others attended the consultation meetings, which were chaired by Neowaz Halima Arly and Abdus Sattar Patowari.
Seat-sharing among three alliances
Alongside party preparations, BNP has also largely finalised seat-sharing arrangements with allied movements. In meetings held on 17, 18, and 19 December, five top leaders of the three alliances secured their constituencies.
They are: Mahmudur Rahman Manna (Bogura-2) of Nagorik Oikko, Zonayed Saki (Brahmanbaria-6) of Ganosamhati Andolan, Saiful Haque (Dhaka-12) of the Revolutionary Workers’ Party, Mostafa Jamal Haider (Jafar) of the National Party, and Fariduzzaman Farhad of the NPP.
However, reactions among allies were mixed regarding seat sharing, particularly for Dhaka-12 (Tejgaon-Hatirjheel). Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers’ Party, told Prothom Alo, “We wanted Dhaka-8, where BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas will contest. As an alternative, we requested Dhaka-12. There have been positive discussions among us regarding this.”
Meanwhile, Mizanur Rahman, general secretary of Gano Forum, expressed disappointment over seat allocation, saying, “Since 2018, we have been active in every movement and struggle. During joint movements, we raised BNP’s commitments and the formation of a national government. But BNP has not provided any clear statement.”
Similarly, due to illness of JSD President ASM Abdur Rob, the Lakshmipur-4 seat has been requested for his wife, Tania Rob. JSD General Secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan said BNP will announce a final decision within the next two to three days.
While Bhasani Janashakti Party and Gano Forum were not allotted any seats for now, they have been assured consideration in the event of BNP coming to power.