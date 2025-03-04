National Citizen Party leaders pay homage to martyrs at National Memorial
The leaders and activists of the recently constituted political party, National Citizen Party (NCP), paid their homage to the martyred freedom fighters placing wreaths at National Mausoleum in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital city, on Tuesday morning.
This was the first political programme of the party that was launched on 28 February.
The party leaders and activists went to Savar by two double decker buses.
After placing the wreaths, NCP’s member secretary Akhter Hossen, convener Nahid Islam, and chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary addressed a brief rally there. It was moderated by the party’s chief organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam.
Seeking prayers from the people, Akhter Hossen said, “Equality and social justice were the main mantra of independence that was achieved through martyrdom of hundreds of thousands of people in 1971. But this remains eluding for the last 54 years. We the leaders and activists of NCP are pledge-bound to work to build that Bangladesh.”
Akhter Hossen further said, “We have many proposals regarding the whole Bangladesh. Those include Bangladesh would hold its head high in the global arena, Dhaka would be the headquarters of global south. We have been moving ahead with those dreams.”
“We believe there is a reality for a new constitution in the current context of the country. That is why we have talked about constituent assembly elections. At the same time, we have a proposal that those who would be elected in the constituent assembly election would continue working as members of parliament too,” he added.
Akhter Hossen also said the NCP’s activities will be widened in districts and upazilas across the country soon.