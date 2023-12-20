PM Hasina kicks off polls campaign, seeks vote for 'boat'

The Awami League president urged all to cast their votes for her party nominated candidates to make them victorious just to serve the common people.

"Will you cast your votes for them? Please raise your hands and promise to me," she said.

Sheikh Hasina launched the election campaign from Sylhet-1 constituency following the tradition and offering Ziarat at shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) here.

Bangabandhu's younger daughter and the prime minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana accompanied her during the Ziarat and she was also present on the dais in rally.

The Awami League (AL) president alleged that looters, killers, corrupts and embezzlers of orphans’ money are out there to foil the election by burning people alive.

She urged the countrymen to resist arson terrorism and burning people alive.