14-party alliance devastated as Inu, Badsha, Manju lost in polls

Six leaders of 14-party alliance led by Awami League contested in the elections under the ruling party’s electoral symbol boat.

Although the AL shared seats with these six leaders, four of them were defeated in the 12th parliamentary election.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal's (Jasad) president Hasanul Haq Inu, Workers' Party's Fazle Hossain Badsha and Jatiya Party (JP) chairman Anwar Hossain Manju all lost to independent candidates.

These leaders refrained from making any comment on the debacle they faced in the election.