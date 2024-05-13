Donald Lu not so important to BNP: Nazrul Islam Khan

Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) emerged as an armed insurgents in the Chittagong Hill Tracts through opening a Facebook page around two years back. Recently different quarters expressed their concerns over the activities, including looting banks, of the group. Different agencies have been conducting raids against them.

Nazrul Islam Khan said, “Donald Lu is a person from far away. We are concerned about the situation in our own country. We are worried about the government’s efforts to free the people who looted the banks of our country. People of Bangladesh themselves have always solved their problems. The mass uprisings in the 69 and the 90’s, the great liberation war - we did those. We thank those who want to support the people’s justified movement. And we condemn if anyone opposes it.”

The AL general secretary indicated that through its back to back rallies, the BNP is trying to commit violences. Speaking about this, Nazrul Islam Khan said, “Neither the BNP nor its allies believe in violent movements.”