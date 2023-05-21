I won’t leave the field, no matter what: Zayeda Khatun

Independent mayoral candidate in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) elections Zayeda Khatun asked why is she being tormented and whether there will be any action this harassment.

“No matter what attacks there may be, I will not leave the ground. Azmat Ullah (ruling Awami League nominated mayoral candidate) is an old leader, I am just a newcomer. He is involved with party politics and I’m contesting alone. Why am I being harassed so much? Will there not be any justice for this haraassment?” she asked while addressing a press conference on Saturday.