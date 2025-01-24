Nasiruddin Patwary asks to take preparations for constituent assembly election

The Jatiya Nagorik Committee convener was addressing an event titled “March for unity and justice” in front of the National Museum in the city’s Shahbagh intersection Friday afternoon.

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s Combined Private University Forum organised the programme on demand of “trial of brutal mass killings during the July mass-uprising, reforms of the state and rights of the citizens”.

Addressing the event, Nasiruddin Patwary said, “We respect the wisdom, movement and sacrifices made by the political parties over a long time. But we need a multi-party constitution if they want to establish them on that seat of respect and dignity, and to prevent activities like destroying all our institutions in the last 53 years, sending our tax money abroad and foreign powers’ games about our beloved country.”