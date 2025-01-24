Nasiruddin Patwary asks to take preparations for constituent assembly election
Jatiya Nagorik Committee convener Nasiruddin Patwary has asked everyone to take preparations for a constituent assembly election.
Terming the constitution composed in 1972 as a “Mujibist one-party constitution”, he said, “We have to move ahead towards composing a multi-party constitution leaving this constitution. Everyone, stay alert in the field, some people want to bar the trial and reform process, want to conspire locally and internationally. We have shed blood, if necessary we will shed more blood; the journey of Bangladesh will continue, Insha Allah,”
The Jatiya Nagorik Committee convener was addressing an event titled “March for unity and justice” in front of the National Museum in the city’s Shahbagh intersection Friday afternoon.
Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s Combined Private University Forum organised the programme on demand of “trial of brutal mass killings during the July mass-uprising, reforms of the state and rights of the citizens”.
Addressing the event, Nasiruddin Patwary said, “We respect the wisdom, movement and sacrifices made by the political parties over a long time. But we need a multi-party constitution if they want to establish them on that seat of respect and dignity, and to prevent activities like destroying all our institutions in the last 53 years, sending our tax money abroad and foreign powers’ games about our beloved country.”
“That new journey will start by the tigers and tigresses of 2024,” he stressed.
He urged all to move towards composing a multi-party constitution, leaving the Mujibist one-party constitution.
Nasiruddin Patwary also remarked that it is impossible to form a multi-party democracy in Bangladesh through the constitution composed in 1972.
“We have to use the opportunity we have got in 2024 to compose a constitution through the constituent assembly,” he stated.
The Jatiya Nagorik Committee convener also warned people saying that those who would bar them should pay heed to the consequences of Sheikh Hasina.
Addressing the event, Tarikul Islam, member of the executive committee of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said, “When we announced one-point, we said alongside the fall of Sheikh Hasina we want the annulment of fascist system, and we want a new political settlement. We have achieved partial victory through the fall of Sheikh Hasina but we have not achieved the ultimate victory. The July revolution will continue until implementation of a new political settlement. So, we must not leave the streets. Our fight will continue until uprooting the Indian hegemony established by Sheikh Hasina.”