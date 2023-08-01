Who are being brought in as foreign “observers”

An organisation named Election Monitoring Forum (EMF) has brought four foreigners to the country and introducing them as election observers. The four “observers” held a meeting with election commission too. However, none of the four are members of any recognised election observation body.
Basically, the Election Monitoring Forum (EMF) has come into focus after its meeting with the election commissioner on Sunday. Questions have been raised about the objectives of the organisation, who are behind this organisation and what is the identity people being introduced as election observers.
Earlier, another organisation, SAARC Human Rights Foundation, drew flak when it brought several foreigners and introduced them as “international election observers” during the 11th parliamentary election in 2018. SAARC Human Rights Foundation’s secretary general Abed Ali is the chairman of EMF.
The four foreigners who came to Dhaka at the invitation of this forum held meetings with Jatiya Party (JaPa), JSD and several other political parties and cabinet members.
According to Abed Ali, the four election observers are citizens of the US, Ireland, China and Japan but they are not representatives of the governments of those country or any other independent election observation organisations. Two of the four are social workers, who have come to Bangladesh on their own, to observe the pre-election situation in Bangladesh.
Speaking about whether the four foreigners have any experience of observing elections to Prothom Alo, EMF chairman Abed Ali on Monday said, “Basically they are journalists. They may do business or anything else as indiviuals. Two are journalists and four are social workers. Six people were supposed to come but four turned up here. A journalist is an observer.”
Election Monitoring Forum, a body of 56 election observation organisations, has got the election commission’s registration in 2018. But their registration with the EC expired on 17 July. Currently, none of the observation organisations are registered with the EC.
Who are the four foreigners?
When EMF chairman Abed Ali was asked about the details of the four foreigners, he provided some information, including photograph of a ‘visiting card’ about them on WhatsApp. The photo has information about the name and identity of Nick Paul. It was said in the visiting card that Nick Paul is the ‘political editor’ of UK Reporter, a UK based online news portal.
Later, Prothom Alo checked UKreporter.co and found that Nick Paul is the ‘political editor’ of that news portal. He is an experienced producer of news and current affairs and “documentary programme”.
Another identity (ID) card provided by Abed Ali shows the name of certain Terry Easley. He is the managing director of US-based CBS TV. However, the ID that Abed Ali provided to Prothom Alo expired in January 2000.
Other than this, Abed Ali sent the name of two more persons in WhatsApp. They are: Andy Lin, a political analyst and social worker from China, and Yusuku Shugu, a political analyst and social worker from Japan. Abed Ali did provided no details on these two persons.
There is a profile of a cetrain Terry Easley on LinkedIn, a social media platform for professional. The profile has no image. According to the LinkedIn profile, Terry Easley served as managing editor for CBS and Los Angeles Radio (2001-2002). Along with ID card, Abed Ali sent name and details of four other persons, in which Terry L Easley was mentioned as a political analyst and a vice chairman of US-based Tenant Finance International. According to data available online, Tenant Finance International is based in the UK, not the US.
According to the website of the company (https://tenetuk.com/), Terry L Easley is the chairman of Tenant Finance International and he is a registered investment banker.
On the other hand, the chairman of Election Monitoring Forum Abed Ali is from Brahmanbaria, but he grew up in Chattogram. He said he completed Kamil degree from Jamea Ahmadia Sunnia Kamil Madrasah, Chattogram and also studied at Chattogram City College.
According to the website of Election Monitoring Forum, former election commissioner Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury is advisor of this group. He was a commissioner in the election commission led by KM Nurul Huda. Questions arose at home and abroad on the 2018 election, which was held under that commission.
Besides, former election commissioner Mohammad Shahnewaz is one of the eight advisors. He was a commissioner in the election commission led by Kazi Rakibuddin. The one-sided election in 2014 was held in under this commission.
According to its website, Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology vice-chancellor Habibur Rahman, Islamic Arabic University vice-chancellor Abul Kalam Azad, BUET vice-chancellor Abdul Jabbar Khan, Bangabandhu Digital University vice-chancellor Mahfuzul Islam, businessperson Iqbal Bahar, bankers Sultana Razia and Tanvirul Islam were the directors of the forum.