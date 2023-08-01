Who are being brought in as foreign “observers”

The four foreigners who came to Dhaka at the invitation of this forum held meetings with Jatiya Party (JaPa), JSD and several other political parties and cabinet members.

According to Abed Ali, the four election observers are citizens of the US, Ireland, China and Japan but they are not representatives of the governments of those country or any other independent election observation organisations. Two of the four are social workers, who have come to Bangladesh on their own, to observe the pre-election situation in Bangladesh.

Speaking about whether the four foreigners have any experience of observing elections to Prothom Alo, EMF chairman Abed Ali on Monday said, “Basically they are journalists. They may do business or anything else as indiviuals. Two are journalists and four are social workers. Six people were supposed to come but four turned up here. A journalist is an observer.”

Election Monitoring Forum, a body of 56 election observation organisations, has got the election commission’s registration in 2018. But their registration with the EC expired on 17 July. Currently, none of the observation organisations are registered with the EC.