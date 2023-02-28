Bangladesh ahead of the US in many cases of transparency: Hasan

“So, we are ahead of the US in many cases of transparency. And everyone has to submit the file in our country,” he said.

The minister was addressing the ‘NIMC Media Award’ organised by National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC) in the capital.

Secretary, coordination and reform wing, cabinet division Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan addressed the function as special guest with NIMC director general Shahin Islam in the chair.

Joint secretary of the cabinet division Ayesha Akther, attaché of the European Union to Bangladesh Fani Farmaki, Platform for Development Project Team leader Arsen Stepanyan, and British Council, Bangladesh country director Tom Miscioscia, among others, addressed as guests of honour.

Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, said the project has been taken by the cabinet division as the government put emphasis on good governance. They are informing people how and what benefits they can get in government offices as the countrymen don’t know about many issues, he added.