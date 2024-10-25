We don’t believe in politics of banning: BNP’s Khairul Kabir

He was speaking as the chief guest at a meeting of the party activists in Karimpur union of Narsingdi sadar upazila in the evening.

Khairul Kabir said, “BNP will contest the elections in the coming days, the voting rights will be established. BNP wants all the oppositions to join the elections. People are in their favour, they don’t fear anyone. The party that will get the people’s mandate will go to power in the future. But there will be no such incident where day’s voting would take place at night.”

“BNP is a liberal democratic political party that does not believe in terrorism and vindictiveness. We believe in human rights, in the fundamental rights of the people. BNP is a party of the people, it always comes to power with the people’s mandate,” he stated.