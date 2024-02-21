BNP focuses on releasing all incarcerated leaders and activists

BNP leaders said release of the party’s leaders and activists from prisons throughout the country is the party’s primary focus now. The party is also thinking about according reception to the leaders-activists who have so far been freed from jail. BNP might organise the reception programmes alongside Iftar parties in the month of Ramadan.

BNP high-ups think such programmes would help reinvigorate and reorganize the grassroots leaders-activists of the party who are frustrated due to its failure in the movement.

According to BNP’s central office, around 24,000 to 25,000 leaders-activists and supporters of the party including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were arrested between the last week of October and the 12th parliamentary election on 7 January. However, the ministers of the government confront the number saying the number of BNP men arrested won’t exceed 12,000. But the arrest spree of BNP men that started in the wake of the party’s grand rally on 28 October continued till the election.