AL strives to dispel fear among party men and admin

Awami League is viewing the new US visa policy and the letter of six Congressmen to President Joe Biden, as serious pressure before the election.
They feel there may be further pressure from the US in the days to come and are fixing their strategy accordingly.
Their main aim is to ensure that these moves do not have an adverse effect on the administration, the party leaders and activists and the common people.
To this end, the ruling party wants to increase its political programmes on ground. The party leaders say that they will also carry out series of programmes under the 14-Party banner.
Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Saturday gave clear indications of her stance concerning the US visa policy.
She said there is no need for any headache over this matter.
The party general secretary Obaidul Quader and other leaders also, in their statements and speeches, said that the US visa policy has actually been damaging for BNP.
There has been no discussion at the Awami League party forum on the US visa policy. However, certain strategies have been put forward in the statements of the party head and top leaders, as well as during personal discussions and informal exchanges among the leaders.
BNP and other opposition parties are saying several leaders of Awami League feel that the government's position has weakened due to the visa policy and the letter of the Congressmen.
The opposition will continue with this narrative in the days to come. Unless Awami League stays in the field with its counter narrative, the morale of party leaders and activists may weaken.
Awami League leaders feel that after 10 December last year, BNP could not stand too strongly because they countered every programme and statement issued by BNP. Awami League now too needs to come up with counter statements against BNP's narrative concerning the visa policy.
The US visa policy was also discussed at the Awami League-led 14 Party alliance meeting held on Sunday. It was decided at the meeting to step up the alliance programmes.
AL foresees steady pressure
In December 2021, the US imposed sanctions on former and serving RAB officials for human rights violations. Also, Bangladesh was not invited US' second Summit for Democracy.
In the latest development, on 24 May the US came up with a new visa policy aimed at ensuring free and fair national parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. The new policy spoke of prohibitions against persons responsible for, or involved in, undermining the election process in Bangladesh.
Then on 25 May, six Congressmen wrote a letter to the US President Joe Biden. In the letter they urged the US president to take measures including sanctions banning Bangladesh's law enforcement and military personnel from taking part in UN peacekeeping missions.
This correspondent spoke to five central committee leaders of Awami League's policymaking level in this regard. They said that the US first imposed sanctions against RAB. Then came the visa policy and the Congressmen's letter. In other words, they were carrying out a series of measures. That gave rise to apprehension of further pressure before the election.
The leaders said that it seemed that Awami League and the government were the target of these measures taken by the US government, though the US said this did not aim at any particular party.
Awami League leaders feel that the US has taken a political stand. It may be necessary to tackle this through diplomatic measures. And so the government and Awami League must proceed strategically. It must particularly step up its friendship with the US and other allies so as no further damage is done.
Awami League's joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, speaking to Prothom Alo, said US and other foreign friends want a fair election. Awami League also wants a fair election. So Awami League has no worries over the visa issue. It is those who do not want the election, who are the ones to be worried.
If BNP does not join the election, it will try to disrupt the election as before. Awami League wants to point out that if they do so, they will be the ones to fall prey to the visa policy
Countering the opposition
Awami League leaders feel that on behalf of the party, it is being strongly publicised at home and abroad that the next national parliamentary election will be free and fair. This strategy of the government was clear after the Gazipur election. The next four city corporation elections will be free and fair too. In other words, the US has declared a visa policy for the sake of free and fair elections. Awami League also wants free and fair elections and is proceeding accordingly. And so both sides are moving towards the same goal -- that is the narrative Awami League wants to project.
Also, if BNP does not join the election, it will try to disrupt the election as before. Awami League wants to point out that if they do so, they will be the ones to fall prey to the visa policy.
Until the elections, Awami League will continue in this campaign and also, as an alliance, will focus on organising the people too. They will continue with their rallies and meetings and will try to ensure large public gatherings.
A senior leader of Awami League, unwilling to be named, told Prothom Alo that Awami League has been in power for 15 years not at the behest of foreign powers. The power within the country is the main power. Awami League also won the support of foreign powers. Awami League gives more importance to powers within the country. They will also strive to keep foreign powers by their side as much as possible. Awami League has to deal with all of this while facing the challenge of the election.