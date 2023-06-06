AL strives to dispel fear among party men and admin

Awami League is viewing the new US visa policy and the letter of six Congressmen to President Joe Biden, as serious pressure before the election.

They feel there may be further pressure from the US in the days to come and are fixing their strategy accordingly.

Their main aim is to ensure that these moves do not have an adverse effect on the administration, the party leaders and activists and the common people.

To this end, the ruling party wants to increase its political programmes on ground. The party leaders say that they will also carry out series of programmes under the 14-Party banner.

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Saturday gave clear indications of her stance concerning the US visa policy.

She said there is no need for any headache over this matter.

The party general secretary Obaidul Quader and other leaders also, in their statements and speeches, said that the US visa policy has actually been damaging for BNP.