Tarique Rahman to visit residences of Shafiqur, Nahid
BNP chairman Tarique Rahman will visit the residences of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman and National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam.
Two officials from the BNP chairman’s press wing confirmed this to Prothom Alo Saturday.
They said Tarique Rahman will visit the Jamaat amir’s residence at 7:00 pm tomorrow, followed by a visit to Nahid Islam’s home at 8:00 pm.
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman lives in the Bashundhara residential area in the capital, while Nahid Islam resides on Bailey Road.
Sources said Tarique Rahman will meet them as a courtesy following the election.
Earlier today, Tarique Rahman addressed a press conference urging everyone to remain united and expressing his desire for their cooperation in governing the country in the future.
In the 13th parliamentary election held last Thursday, the BNP’s main contest was against the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat, which also includes the NCP.
The BNP is set to form the government after winning more than two-thirds of the seats, securing victory in 209 constituencies.
Jamaat-e-Islami and its allied parties won 77 seats and will take their place as the opposition in the parliament.