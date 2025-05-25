Tarique Rahman calls for election within December

The BNP acting chairman pointed out that domestic and foreign investment has become stagnant because of the absence of a stable democratic government in the country.

According to him, a sense of unease is arising among people from different professions and strata over the uncertain political and economic situation. As a result, people from various walks of life are taking to the streets everyday with their demands. But unfortunately it is true that there is no one to listen to their demands at this moment.

Tarique Rahman thinks that the interim government created a deadlock in revenue collection by imposing reforms on the National Board of Revenue (NBR) ahead of passing the national budget.

He said this is not a good thing for the economy. Everyone believes a democratically accountable government can play the most effective role to deal with such a situation.