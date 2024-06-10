Inflation, unemployment, default loans remain unaddressed: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), expressed dismay at the proposed budget for FY2024-25. It looks like the regime is desperate to secure the third installment from IMF as part of its smooth line of credit, easing pressure on ever declining dollar reserve and balance of payment. Given that the proposed budget is debt and deficit based, it has no option but to seek budgetary assistance from local banks and international donor agencies to feed its deficit, said a press release.

These observations were made by speakers at media briefing of AB Party on Monday afternoon at its central office. Prof. Dr. Abdul Wahab Minar, joint convenor, Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary, Asaduzzaman Fuaad, joint member secretary, Nasreen Sultana Mily, in charge of AB Party Women, were present at the briefing amongst others.



