JCD joint secretary among 10 sentenced to 2 yrs imprisonment

A Dhaka court has awarded two years imprisonment to 10 people each including Rejwanul Haque, joint general secretary of the central committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), in a case filed over 11 years ago.
JCD is the student wing of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court’s judge Saiful Islam passed the verdict on Sunday. The matter came to light on Wednesday.
The other convicted are - JCD’s assistant drama affairs secretary Sohag Molla, Dhaka city Jubo Dal’s former member Sharifur Islam alias Mamun, JCD’s Government Titumir College branch former general secretary Abdul Awal, former joint general secretary of the same unit Hannan Mamun, former joint secretary Rashed Ullah, Hafizur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shafiq Raihan and Md Ashraf.
Assistant public prosecutor Hemayet Uddin Khan, who conducted the case for the state prosecution, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
The court has issued an arrest warrant against the convicts as they were not present at the court on the day of the verdict, he said.
Lawyers and court sources have stated that the police filed a suit, charging individuals with road obstruction, at Banani police station under the Speedy Trial Act on 9 December 2012.
Following this, on 19 December of the same year, the police submitted a charge sheet against 10 people, including Rejwanul Haque. The court accepted the charge sheet and framed charges against the accused on 22 January 2013.
In relation to the incident, the state presented six witnesses.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, JCD leaders’ lawyer Iltutmish Saudagar said they did not get justice from the trial court. They will go to the High Court against the verdict.