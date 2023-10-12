JCD joint secretary among 10 sentenced to 2 yrs imprisonment

The court has issued an arrest warrant against the convicts as they were not present at the court on the day of the verdict, he said.

Lawyers and court sources have stated that the police filed a suit, charging individuals with road obstruction, at Banani police station under the Speedy Trial Act on 9 December 2012.

Following this, on 19 December of the same year, the police submitted a charge sheet against 10 people, including Rejwanul Haque. The court accepted the charge sheet and framed charges against the accused on 22 January 2013.

In relation to the incident, the state presented six witnesses.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, JCD leaders’ lawyer Iltutmish Saudagar said they did not get justice from the trial court. They will go to the High Court against the verdict.