This will be vote against injustice: Rumeen Farhana after submitting nomination paper

The BNP leader mentioned Sarail and Ashuganj as two neglected upazilas saying, “Why is the condition of Sarail-Ashuganj still so dire even after 55 years of independence? Why did no MP bring about a change? Why did the people of Sarail-Ashuganj not receive what was rightfully theirs?”

Hinting at BNP, Rumeen Farhana said, “The time for change is coming. This vote will be against injustice; this vote will be against oppression; this vote will be in favour of the woman who has been on the ground for 17 years. This vote will be for the person who spoke up for you inside and outside parliament when you were shattered by lawsuits and attacks.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, Ali Hossain, former organisational secretary of the upazila Jubo Dal, collected the nomination papers on behalf of Rumeen Farhana from the UNO of Sarail.