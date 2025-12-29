13th JS election
This will be vote against injustice: Rumeen Farhana after submitting nomination paper
Former lawmaker from reserved women seats and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) central international affairs secretary Rumeen Farhana has submitted her nomination paper for the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency as an independent candidate.
Rumeen Farhana personally submitted her nomination paper to the Sarail upazila executive officer (UNO) and assistant returning officer Md Abubakkar Sarker today, Monday afternoon.
Speaking to newspersons after submitting her nomination paper, Rumeen Farhana said, “Allah’s plans are beyond human understanding. Under Allah’s plan, my father contested as an independent candidate in 1973 going against the tide of the Awami League. What a remarkable plan of Rabbul Alamin that now, in 2026, I am having to contest independently going against the tide of the sheaf of paddy. Allah’s plans and the way they are carried out are beyond human comprehension.”
She later made a brief address to her supporters, saying, “The symbol you want is my symbol. Which symbol do you want?” In response, her followers shouted, “Duck, duck.”
The BNP leader mentioned Sarail and Ashuganj as two neglected upazilas saying, “Why is the condition of Sarail-Ashuganj still so dire even after 55 years of independence? Why did no MP bring about a change? Why did the people of Sarail-Ashuganj not receive what was rightfully theirs?”
Hinting at BNP, Rumeen Farhana said, “The time for change is coming. This vote will be against injustice; this vote will be against oppression; this vote will be in favour of the woman who has been on the ground for 17 years. This vote will be for the person who spoke up for you inside and outside parliament when you were shattered by lawsuits and attacks.”
Earlier, on Wednesday, Ali Hossain, former organisational secretary of the upazila Jubo Dal, collected the nomination papers on behalf of Rumeen Farhana from the UNO of Sarail.
Today, at the time of submitting her nomination papers, she was accompanied by several hundred supporters, including former vice-president of upazila unit BNP, Hossain Mia, former general secretary of upazila unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Usman Khan, and president of upazila Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal Ayub Hossain.
Mosharraf Hossain, office secretary of Shahbazpur union unit BNP, has signed Rumin Farhana’s nomination paper as the proposer, while Zunaid Khan, publicity secretary, has become her supporter.
Rumeen Farhana arrived at the upazila Sadar around 2:00 pm today. Hundreds of her supporters and party workers reached the upazila Sadar on motorcycles and other vehicles.
Known as a stronghold of the BNP, this constituency has been left to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh as part of the negotiations between the BNP and its allied parties. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh central committee vice-president Maulana Junaid Al Habib has been given nominated from this constituency.
The Brahmanbaria-2 constituency currently comprises Sarail and Ashuganj upazilas, along with Chandura and Budhanti unions of Bijoynagar upazila. Rumeen Farhana’s ancestral home is in Budhanti union, and she currently resides in Shahbazpur union of Sarail upazila. The constituency has a total of 499,448 voters.