Procession towards EC if schedule announced without talks: IAB

Islami Andonlan Bangladesh (IAB) has demanded that the election schedule not be announced without political negotiations and before ensuring a level playing field for all.
The party has announced a procession towards the election commission in Dhaka on the day of the schedule announcement, if the commission announces a one-sided schedule without negotiation.
Islami Andolan amir and Charmonai pir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim announced this programme from a press conference held at the second floor of Noakhali Tower in Purana Paltan today, Sunday afternoon.
The IAB amir said that if the schedule is one-sided, apart from the procession, they would also stage protests and demonstrations in every district and city of the country on the next day of the schedule announcement.
He also said that the future course of action for resolving the national crisis would be decided by holding a dialogue with all political parties, educationalists, intellectuals, journalists and representatives of different professional organisations in Dhaka on next 20 November.
The IAB amir also added that Islami Andolan would have full support for all peaceful programmes of other demonstrating opposition parties.
In a written statement IAB amir said that the biased election commission is conspiring to announce an election schedule quickly by keeping the opposition parties out as per the ruling party’s demand. The election commission would have to take responsibility for the situation that would arise after the schedule was announced.
In reply to journalists as to whether they would join the election if the schedule is announced in the prevailing situation, the Charmonai pir said, “Two years back we made an announcement at our national rally and we haven’t yet moved away from that stand nor will we do so. We had said if the national election is announced with the current government in power Islami Andolan wouldn’t participate in it.”
The press conference was attended by presidium member Syed Muhammad Mosaddek Billah Al Madani, senior nayebe amir Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, presidium member Nurul Huda Fayezi, secretary general Yunus Ahmad, presidium member Ashraf Ali Akon, Mahbubur Rahman and senior joint secretary general Gazi Ataur Rahman among others.