Procession towards EC if schedule announced without talks: IAB

Islami Andolan amir and Charmonai pir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim announced this programme from a press conference held at the second floor of Noakhali Tower in Purana Paltan today, Sunday afternoon.

The IAB amir said that if the schedule is one-sided, apart from the procession, they would also stage protests and demonstrations in every district and city of the country on the next day of the schedule announcement.

He also said that the future course of action for resolving the national crisis would be decided by holding a dialogue with all political parties, educationalists, intellectuals, journalists and representatives of different professional organisations in Dhaka on next 20 November.