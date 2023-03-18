All-pervasive corruption by AL destroys economy: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that the country's resources have been depleted due to all-pervasive corruption by the current government as Awami League's main principle is to indulge in graft and siphoning off money abroad, reports UNB.

"There was a slogan in India---thieves are in every alley and lane and this leader (I don't want to mention anyone's name) is a thief. Now our slogan is vote-thief Awami League's principle is to indulge in corruption and money laundering," he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader said the current ruling party is not only a vote thief but also a thief of Bangladesh's economy. "The entire country and the economy have got devastated because of Awami League's corruption.

"A government of people in true sense must be established by removing the corrupt one."



