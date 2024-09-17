Asif Mahmud bins 'rumour' of potential political party by students
Asif Mahmud, the adviser for the ministry of labour and employment, has dismissed the speculations about forming a political party on behalf of the Students Against Discrimination, saying it is merely a rumour.
He made this statement while speaking to the media after inaugurating the national occupational safety and health training and research institute in Rajshahi on Tuesday.
"Many people want to hear from us about the ongoing rumors about forming a political party. We have clearly stated that we do not have any intention to form a political party right now," the adviser said.
He also clarified that no members of the current government have aspirations for power. They all lead professional lives and intend to return there.
"Our target is to handover power to a democratically elected government through elections, in line with the people's aspirations and mandate given to the interim government by the uprising," he added.
Referring to reform initiatives, Asif Mahmud said reforms were part of the one-point demand, which eventually led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government. Now, initiatives have been taken to carry out necessary reforms as per the key demand of uprooting the fascist system.
"People did not participate in the uprising merely for an election or a change in state power. If that were their intention, they would have come out before the 7 January election. This uprising was clearly aimed at abolishing the fascist system," he noted.
Asif Mahmud expressed hope for quick restoration of stability in the garment sector as the unrest already came down to 5 to 10 per cent this week in comparison to the previous week.