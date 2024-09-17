Asif Mahmud bins 'rumour' of potential political party by students

"Many people want to hear from us about the ongoing rumors about forming a political party. We have clearly stated that we do not have any intention to form a political party right now," the adviser said.

He also clarified that no members of the current government have aspirations for power. They all lead professional lives and intend to return there.

"Our target is to handover power to a democratically elected government through elections, in line with the people's aspirations and mandate given to the interim government by the uprising," he added.