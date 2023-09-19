Awami League announces series of political events

Ruling Awami League has announced a series of political programmes in Dhaka and outside, urging the leaders and activists to remain alert and join these events.

These programmes were declared on Tuesday afternoon after a meeting at Awami League president's office in Dhanmondi in the capital.

A joint meeting of the party's central leaders, the presidents and general secretaries of AL's Dhaka city north and south units, and its affiliated and front organisations was held at the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi.

Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif briefed newsmen after the meeting.

He said Awami League Dhaka city north and south units will organise a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque at 2:30pm on 23 September.