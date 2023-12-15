Its suicidal to forge alliance in crisis, neglect later: Inu

Hasanul Huq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD), has slammed the ruling party for its negligence to allies during its good time and termed the tendency as suicidal.

“It is suicidal to forge an alliance during crisis and neglect them later out of the complacency of getting out of danger. Among the pro-liberation forces, the giants should avoid arrogance, while the miniatures inferiority,” he said at a discussion.