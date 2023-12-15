Its suicidal to forge alliance in crisis, neglect later: Inu

Hasanul Huq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD), has slammed the ruling party for its negligence to allies during its good time and termed the tendency as suicidal.
“It is suicidal to forge an alliance during crisis and neglect them later out of the complacency of getting out of danger. Among the pro-liberation forces, the giants should avoid arrogance, while the miniatures inferiority,” he said at a discussion.
The programme was held at Shahid Col. Taher auditorium in Dhaka on Friday afternoon, marking the Victory Day, read a press release.
The JASAD president said there is no scope for political transactions or negotiations with the pro-Pakistan political forces. “The election should be held on time. The anti-Bangladesh, pro-Pakistan, evil political forces must be driven out of Bangladeshi politics forever."
JASAD Joint General Secretary Rokonuzzamna Rokon moderated the programme.
Hasanul Huq Inu, who won the constituency three times in a row with the boat symbol, submitted his nomination as a JASAD candidate, but he would eventually run with the boat symbol thanks to negotiations with AL
According to a report, local leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League (AL) have decided to cancel their ‘paid electoral campaign service’ for Hasanul Haq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) and potential candidate of the 14-party alliance for Kushtia-2 constituency (Bheramara-Mirpur).
The AL men said they provided the paid service to JASAD and its leader Hasanul Huq Inu for 15 years straight, and it is over now. This time, no paid campaign service will be extended to them, even if Inu runs with the ruling party’s boat symbol.
Such a decision has left the JASAD in a tight spot as they fear difficulties in local politics due to the ruling party men’s non-cooperation. Now, they demand a quick solution to the situation.
