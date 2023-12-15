Kushtia-2: JASAD in discomfort as AL halts 'paid campaign service' for Inu

Local leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League (AL) have decided to cancel their ‘paid electoral campaign service’ for Hasanul Haq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) and potential candidate of the 14-party alliance for Kushtia-2 constituency (Bheramara-Mirpur).

The AL men said they provided the paid service to JASAD and its leader Hasanul Huq Inu for 15 years straight, and it is over now. This time, no paid campaign service will be extended to them, even if Inu runs with the ruling party’s boat symbol.