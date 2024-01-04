Police SP joins election campaign for ‘boat’ candidate

It has been alleged that a Superintendent of Police (SP), Jasim Uddin, has participated in the election campaign of Nizam Uddin Hazari, the current Member of Parliament and candidate for the boat symbol in the Feni-2 (Sadar) constituency.

A photograph circulating on social media appears to support this claim.

Jasim Uddin is currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner (Development) at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters.