Upazila polls
Lack of political participation one of the reasons behind low turnout: CEC
Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal attributed lack of widespread political participation as one of the reasons behind low turnout in the sixth upazila elections that concluded today, Sunday.
The CEC made the remark while replying to journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban today.
The sixth upazila elections took place in 469 upazilas in four phases. The polls to 19 upazilas that were postponed due to Cyclone Remal were conducted today.
The turnout in all four phases was below 40 per cent in the sixth upazila polls. The turnout in the 19 upazilas that went to polls today could not be known as of now.
Facing questions about the low voter turnout in the upazila elections, the CEC replied that the elections were not widely participated politically. Enthusiasm of voters increases when elections are widely participatory. It might be a reason behind less number of voters showing interest in casting votes in the elections.
The CEC added that bringing voters to polling centres is mainly the responsibility of candidates.
But the EC only considers if the election is peaceful and fair where voters can exercise their franchise without any obstacles. EC laid special emphasis on ensuring that.
Asked if he is satisfied with the upazila elections, the CEC said it is not a matter of satisfaction or dissatisfaction and it cannot be told immediately. The positive thing is that no casualties were reported and no incident was heard that voters were barred from casting their vote. These aspects make EC happy but it could have been more satisfying if voter turnout were 60 to 70 per cent.
Habibul Awal further said overall the election was peaceful and the role played by police and administration was commendable.