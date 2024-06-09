Lack of political participation one of the reasons behind low turnout: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal attributed lack of widespread political participation as one of the reasons behind low turnout in the sixth upazila elections that concluded today, Sunday.

The CEC made the remark while replying to journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban today.

The sixth upazila elections took place in 469 upazilas in four phases. The polls to 19 upazilas that were postponed due to Cyclone Remal were conducted today.

The turnout in all four phases was below 40 per cent in the sixth upazila polls. The turnout in the 19 upazilas that went to polls today could not be known as of now.