BNP rally begins at Naya Paltan

The grand rally of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has begun in front of the party’s headquarters in Naya Paltan area in the capital city to press home the party’s one-point demand of resignation of the government before the upcoming parliamentary election.

The rally began with recitation from the Holy Quran at around 2:15 pm. Olama Dal president Maulana Shah Mohammad Nesarul Haque recited from the Holy Quran.