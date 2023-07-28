BNP rally begins at Naya Paltan

The grand rally of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has begun in front of the party’s headquarters in Naya Paltan area in the capital city to press home the party’s one-point demand of resignation of the government before the upcoming parliamentary election.
The rally began with recitation from the Holy Quran at around 2:15 pm. Olama Dal president Maulana Shah Mohammad Nesarul Haque recited from the Holy Quran.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is present at the grand rally as chief guest while the party’s standing committee member Mirza Abbas has been presiding over the programme. Dhaka city north and south units’ conveners Amanullah Aman and Abdus Salam have been moderating the rally.
Many leaders and activists of the party took shelter at nearby shops when it started raining in Paltan area at around 1:30 pm. When the rain stopped they took position on the streets again.
However, many leaders and activists did not budge even amid rain. Various slogans were chanted from the main stage to keep up the morale of leaders and activists high.
Earlier, a large number of BNP leaders and activists gathered at the designated venue in Naya Paltan four hours before the scheduled grand rally.
A significant number of leaders and activists of the de facto opposition arrived at the rally venue Thursday night. Many of them stayed overnight in Naya Paltan and chanted slogans.
The streets from Kakrail Mosque to Fakirapool, passing through Nightingale intersection and Naya Paltan BNP central office, were filled with BNP leaders and workers.
A large number of leaders and activists of the party were still arriving with processions.