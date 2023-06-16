Islami Andolon vows to unseat government

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) amir mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim (Charmonai pir) on Friday called on the people to prepare for another liberation war if necessary to save the country by kicking out the present government, reports UNB.

Calling for resignation of the CEC, the Charmonai Pir said, "We were attending the local level elections to strengthen the party in grassroot level. But what was done by present government, EC and administration in Barishal City election will remain as history of stigma in the world. I condemn this CEC."