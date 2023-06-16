Islami Andolon vows to unseat government

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) amir mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim (Charmonai pir) on Friday called on the people to prepare for another liberation war if necessary to save the country by kicking out the present government, reports UNB.
Calling for resignation of the CEC, the Charmonai Pir said, "We were attending the local level elections to strengthen the party in grassroot level. But what was done by present government, EC and administration in Barishal City election will remain as history of stigma in the world. I condemn this CEC."
He made these remarks while addressing a protest rally in Barishal demanding justice for the attack on IAB mayoral candidate mufti Syed Faizul Karim and other party leaders and activists in Barishal City Corporation (BCC) election.
The activists then took out a massive protest march in the city.
Rezaul Karim said the county is under threat today. It is run by foreign countries.
"We sacrificed lives in the liberation war. We will fight again to protect our country and to overthrow the oppressors," he said.
Before the rally started, the leaders and activists took out processions from different parts of the city and gathered at the venue with different slogans.
During this time, they protested symbolically with the effigy and coffin of the CEC. Several teams of the metropolitan police were deployed at the venue to avoid any untoward incident.