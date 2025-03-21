Protests demanding ban on Awami League held at JU, RU

Students brought out demonstrations at Jahangirnagar University and Rajshahi University campus on Friday demanding the ban on Awami League.

At the Jahangirnagar University, students brought out the procession from the Shaheed Minar, which ended in front of the main entrance on the Dhaka-Aricha highway.

This was followed by a protest rally, which was also joined by several students of various educational institutions in Savar and Ashulia.

Moderated by Zia Uddin Ayan, a student of the Government and Politics department, leaders of various student organisations addressed the event.

Speakers strongly condemned certain remarks of the chief adviser and demanded banning of Awami League immediately.