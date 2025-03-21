Protests demanding ban on Awami League held at JU, RU
Students brought out demonstrations at Jahangirnagar University and Rajshahi University campus on Friday demanding the ban on Awami League.
At the Jahangirnagar University, students brought out the procession from the Shaheed Minar, which ended in front of the main entrance on the Dhaka-Aricha highway.
This was followed by a protest rally, which was also joined by several students of various educational institutions in Savar and Ashulia.
Moderated by Zia Uddin Ayan, a student of the Government and Politics department, leaders of various student organisations addressed the event.
Speakers strongly condemned certain remarks of the chief adviser and demanded banning of Awami League immediately.
Earlier on Thursday, Chief Adviser Muhmmmad Yunus said during a meeting with a delegation of the International Crisis Group that the interim government has no plan to ban Awami League.
Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad senior joint convener Touhid Siam said, “Students and people rejected Awami League by ousting Sheikh Hasina on 5 August. We urged the interim government to ban Awami League as soon as possible.”
Islami Chattra Shibir’s Jahangirnagar University unit secretary Mostafizur Rahman said, “Today is a day of sadness because we had to take to the street in the post-5 August period to demand the banning of Awami League. It will be a betrayal with the blood of the martyrs to allow the Awami League in politics. We will not leave the streets until Awami League is banned.”
Anti-discrimination Student Movement’s Jahangirnagar University unit coordinator Arifuzzaman demanded to label Awami League as a genocidal party, as well as to ban the party as soon as possible.
He said, “Students and people of Bangladesh will determine the course of politics in this country. Bangladesh will no longer be governed by the prescription of the neighbouring country.”
At the Rajshahi University, students also brought out the procession from the central mosque, which crossed the RU main entrance and ended at the Talaimari intersection on Dhaka-Rajshahi highway, followed by a brief rally.
Protesting students demanded banning the Awami League.
Moderated by Anti-discrimination Student Movement’s Rajshahi University unit former coordinator Mahayer Islam, other student leaders addressed the event.
Addressing the rally, Anti-discrimination Student Movement’s Rajshahi University unit former coordinator said, “Awami League lost the rights to do politics from that day when the soil of Rangpur turned red by the blood of Abu Sayeed. As Awami League was involved in mass killings, enforced disappearances, killings and intimidation, there is no alliterative to banning the party as a Nazi party.”
Anti-discrimination Student Movement’s Rajshahi University unit former coordinator Salauddin Ammar said, “We raised a certain question on banning Awami League on 5 August. Awami League will no longer be allowed to do politics on the soil of Bangladesh. If the Awami League wants to come back to politics, the lives of 2,000 martyrs must return, the hands and legs of the 30,000 wounded and amputated brothers must return and the eyes of the brothers and sisters who lost eyesight must return.”